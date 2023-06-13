BMO Capital Markets Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $474.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $478.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

