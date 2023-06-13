Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 2,293,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $761,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

