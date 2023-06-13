Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 23.3% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after buying an additional 52,595 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,731,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

