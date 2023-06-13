Boone Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,869,744 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,869,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Affimed accounts for approximately 1.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 112,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 75,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 144,942 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Price Performance

AFMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 130,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.