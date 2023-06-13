Boone Capital Management LLC Takes $14.79 Million Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 276,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,000. Enovis comprises 7.6% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $58.50. 78,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,239. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,434 shares of company stock worth $291,438 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

