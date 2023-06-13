Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 125,017 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares during the period. KBR comprises 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KBR worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,463,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 29.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $22,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 45.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 364,334 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 201,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

