Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 199,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

