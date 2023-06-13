Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the quarter. Griffon makes up approximately 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Griffon by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 240,137 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Griffon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $5,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,198. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.53. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.79%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

