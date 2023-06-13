Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 232,650 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,650 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 4,443,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

