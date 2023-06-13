Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 685,777 Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 685,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.37% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $29,986,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 693,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $7,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,418. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

