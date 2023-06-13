Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,337. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

