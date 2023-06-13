Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $11.44 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of Chord Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chord Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CHRD traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

