Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 148,375 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,375 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Smith & Nephew worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. 135,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

