Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 15,784 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,522 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Up 5.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,610. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

