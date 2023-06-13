Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 16,567 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.74. 43,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,951. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.