Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fluor worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Up 1.5 %

FLR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 141,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Fluor’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

