Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,510 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.52% of Anika Therapeutics worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.16 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

