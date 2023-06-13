Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $9.18 Million Position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 915,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 6.26% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Get EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I alerts:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

EFHT remained flat at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.