Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 2,225 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $66,772.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,000. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $426.09 million, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Stories

