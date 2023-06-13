BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $142.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.05), with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($9.26) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.89) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.32) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.88) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.38) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.26.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.