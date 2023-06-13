Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 1,637 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $197.71. 171,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.