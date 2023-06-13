Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 2,549 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $38,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

