Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,368. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

