Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $47,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.64. 398,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

