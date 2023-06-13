Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,357.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,131 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $10,055,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. 1,123,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,744. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.