Braidwell LP Acquires Shares of 325,838 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 1.56% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

ENTA stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,173. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.