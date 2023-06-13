Braidwell LP Acquires Shares of 389,596 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 389,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.35% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

APLS stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 416,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at $95,032,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,029 shares of company stock valued at $17,800,125. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

