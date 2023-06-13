Braidwell LP Invests $25.52 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 343,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,000. Braidwell LP owned 0.34% of Globus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

GMED stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,138. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

