Braidwell LP Makes New $30.91 Million Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,998,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 135,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

