Braidwell LP Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 920,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 1.08% of Allakos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Allakos by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Allakos by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Allakos by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Allakos Price Performance

Allakos stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.