Braidwell LP Purchases New Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 1.10% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 611,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,172. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.