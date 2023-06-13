Braidwell LP Purchases New Stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Braidwell LP owned 0.72% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MLTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 414,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.93.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

