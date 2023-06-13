Braidwell LP Purchases Shares of 140,352 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,642. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.