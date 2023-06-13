Braidwell LP Takes $53.62 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,271,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,000. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Braidwell LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Braidwell LP owned 4.31% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 195,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,018. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

