Braidwell LP Takes Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,393,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,705,000. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Braidwell LP owned 3.59% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

ACRS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 386,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,156. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $682.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

