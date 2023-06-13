Braidwell LP Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,934,000. Biogen makes up approximately 2.3% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

BIIB traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.82. 653,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.99. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

