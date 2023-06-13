Brandywine Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Mobileye Global makes up about 1.6% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. 2,047,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,386. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

