Brandywine Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. The Cigna Group accounts for about 0.1% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,871,000 after buying an additional 67,677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.85. 190,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

