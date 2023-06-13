Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Braze Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.74. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $256,012.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $952,875.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braze by 765.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braze by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 1,594.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

