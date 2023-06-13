Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,402 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 3.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

