Brogan Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,760 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after buying an additional 114,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,365,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,082. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $207.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

