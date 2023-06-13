Brogan Financial Inc. Invests $770,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Leidos accounts for about 0.7% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

