Brogan Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.59. 659,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,063. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.