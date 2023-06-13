Brogan Financial Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. 34,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

