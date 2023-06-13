Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$39.83 and last traded at C$39.85. 117,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 179,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -257.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

