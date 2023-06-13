Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,227 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 1.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $22,979,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,580. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

