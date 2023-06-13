Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,443 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 61,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

