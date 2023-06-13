C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 12.8% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.43. 29,804,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 23,983,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.
C3.ai Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity at C3.ai
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Further Reading
