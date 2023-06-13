C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 12.8% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.43. 29,804,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 23,983,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

