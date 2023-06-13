Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 450,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $95,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

