Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 62,800 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $140,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1 %

Broadcom stock opened at $864.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $677.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

